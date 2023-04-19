HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The body of a man was found Wednesday afternoon after he fell out of a boat in Henderson County on April 9.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the body of 47-year-old Juan Ortiz Delacruz was found when the sheriff’s office was working to remove vegetation to continue the search of the private lake where Delacruz went missing.

On April 9, Delacruz and one other person were on a boat in a private lake on County Road 2900 outside of Eustace, Hillhouse said. The other person made it back to shore, but Delacruz did not, officials said.

The sheriff’s office and a local wrecker service, Majestic Towing, were working to clear the vegetation.