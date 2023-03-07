SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying three men who allegedly broke into a convenience store and stole cash, cigarettes and e-cigarettes on Feb. 25.

At about 4:06 a.m. on Feb. 25, three Black men reportedly broke into the Indian Creek Mart Convenience Store located at 13687 Spur 364 in Smith County.

Authorities said the men used large bolt cutters to break in and were caught on surveillance wearing gloves and ski masks. Officials said one man was wearing a “very distinguishable” Nickelodeon Rugrats jacket and another man wore a bright orange ski mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Jason Hampton at 903-590-2629 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.