HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A dive team is searching for an individual who fell out of a boat and did not return to shore on Sunday afternoon, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said that two individuals were on private property in the Eustace area, that wasn’t their own, when their boat tipped over. One of the individuals made it back to shore, but Hillhouse said there was no sign of the other person. A dive team is currently out at the property with game wardens searching for the individual.

The name of the individuals involved have not been released and Hillhouse said there is no further information at this time.

KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.