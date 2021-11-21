Sheriff: DPS trooper arrests wrong-way driver after colliding with 18-wheeler causing fiery crash on I-20 in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday morning, a DPS trooper arrested a drunk wrong-way driver who ran away after he crashed into an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County, according to Sheriff Steve Hendrix.

The driver, identified as Christian Gomez, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided with the 18-wheeler at the 529-mile marker near FM 1255.

The vehicle then caught fire and Gomez ran away to CR 1215. He was captured a short time later by a DPS trooper and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix said it appeared alcohol was the cause of the crash.

Other agencies that responded to the scene were Canton PD, Texas DPS, Canton FD, and South Van Zandt FD.