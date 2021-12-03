Sheriff: East Texas ‘Grinch’ caught on camera stealing Christmas tree from parade float

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “Grinch” who they say stole a Christmas tree straight from their parade float.

In the video, recorded on Nov. 26, at 10:04 p.m., the man drove by the parade float and grabbed the tree straight from his seat in the pickup truck while driving away.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out more information about the subject in the video. The truck appeared to be a four-door Chevy pickup.

“Any information on the Grinch would be greatly appreciated,” MCSO said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information can call 903-665-3961.