ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas inmate assaulted two Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Jail staff members while they were providing medical care to another inmate on Sunday, said the sheriff’s office.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. jail staff and healthcare workers were taking care of an inmate’s medical request, and another inmate approached them. Davon Reginald Calhoun, 28, of Palestine threatened them, according to officials.

Employees at the jail tried move Calhoun, but say he became aggressive. He kicked a female staff member in the face, struck a male staff member twice in the face and bit him twice on his arm, said the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement members were able to restrain Calhoun, and he later threatened to kill the staff members’ children and burn their homes down, according to a press release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Calhoun was in jail for an assault/family violence charge. After this incident, he was also charged with assault-public servant (F-3), harassment of a public servant (F-3), obstruction or retaliation (F-3) and terroristic threat of a public servant (F-3). His bond has not been set for these charges yet.