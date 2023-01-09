Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for allegedly hitting a dog with a machete numerous times, law enforcement said.

A person made a complaint on Jan. 6 to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office about an animal cruelty case. Officials said the complainant mentioned 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar went to their residence in the Twin Oak’s Subdivision.

The man reportedly got out of his vehicle with a machete and the homeowner’s pet dog barked at Aguilar.

“Aguilar then struck the dog with the machete numerous times causing severe lacerations to the homeowner’s pet and left the scene,” said the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement looked into the case and spoke to the homeowner, suspect and witnesses. The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed Aguilar did commit cruelty to a non-livestock animal, which is a third-degree felony. Aguilar is at the Angelina County Jail and is waiting for arraignment.