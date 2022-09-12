GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to seven years in prison after robbing a bank to pay for a wedding ring, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Heath Edward Bumpous, 33, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2019 and accused of robbing a bank in Groveton. The man told the sheriff during a confession that he did it to pay for a wedding ring, said law enforcement.

The 258th Trinity County District Attorney Bennie Schiro shared the following statement:

“I’m happy that this matter was taken seriously by the court. When this first occurred, people made light of the situation due to the reasoning for the robbery. The TDC sentence today shows that no matter what your situation or reasoning that you will suffer serious consequences for serious crimes in this county. Although he had no criminal history, a good work history and used the money to pay for a wedding venue you can’t put peoples’ lives in danger without serious repercussions.”