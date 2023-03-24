RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of shooting a gun several times at a plane, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joe Dorough, 49, was charged with the felony deadly conduct in connection to the incident.

Deputies were serving a search warrant at a residence on Rusk County Road 478. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson Police Department were conducting an investigation and obtained the search warrant.

The sheriff’s office said it also found and seized 30 firearms at the residence and suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, lidocaine and a prohibited gun (short barrel firearm).

Dorough was booked into the Rusk County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm, possession of a dangerous drug, resisting arrest/search/transport and possession of marijuana.

His total bond was set at $111,000. According to authorities, one of the weapons they recovered was stolen, and they believe other firearms could also be stolen.

Officials are still investigating, and they believe Dorough could face more charges and other people could be arrested.