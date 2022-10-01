TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas.

The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to those who played on the four electronic slot-style machines in the lobby.

Photo courtesy of Titus County Sheriff’s Office

After obtaining probable cause that the illegal activity was occurring, an investigator with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for any illegal machines on the property as well as any cash proceeds found on the premises, according to officials.

The search warrant was executed Thursday afternoon and four illegal gambling devices were seized along with other proceeds or evidence of the unlawful activity based on an official statement. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing to determine who is responsible for the illegal activity. No employees were arrested at the time the search warrant was executed according to law enforcement.