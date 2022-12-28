JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25.

Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white Chevy Suburban with a “profile sticker” on the right bumper. The vehicle was found abandoned on County Road 4405.

Photo Courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Hoskins was wearing jeans, a white shirt, a hoodie, a hat and tennis shoes. He also has several tattoos. On his chest is a heart organ, arm/shoulder area is a devil and an angel, his forearm has the quote “Never Give Up” and on his right upper arm is a bible verse from the book of Psalms.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department via phone at 903-586-2546 or dial 911.