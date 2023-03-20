SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a man believed to be connected to several burglaries in Smith County, authorities said on Monday.

According to law enforcement, burglaries and theft cases were reported in the western part of Smith County. Similar incidents were also discovered in Chandler.

The sheriff’s office said they now have a person of interest. They are looking for a white man who drives an older Dodge pickup truck. The vehicle could be white with black wheels and no grill. Authorities said there are three dents in the truck’s hood.

The sheriff’s office shared two photos from a burglary on County Road 1131 in Flint. The man and the truck were observed at other similar cases, law enforcement said.

If anyone knows the suspect or recognizes the vehicle, they should call the sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600 or Investigator Jason Hampton at 903-590-2629.