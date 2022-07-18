TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after he was accused of causing a fire that burned 5 acres in Trinity County on Monday, said Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

The fire happened in the Centralia area after a man burned trash and the fire got out of control and went into their neighbor’s property.

The fire has now been contained.

“We’re taking this burn ban seriously,” said Wallace. “Don’t take the risk and burn anything during this time.”

The Texas A&M Forest service said the danger for fires will be very high on Tuesday, according to Wallace.

Officials said residents should be careful and avoid doing anything that can start a fire.

There is also a large fire burning in Walker County near Trinity County.

Wallace said firefighters are exhausted. They have had to respond to several fires across East Texas during the past few weeks.