Sheriff: Man arrested after pregnant woman killed in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested after a woman believed to be pregnant was fatally shot in a residence in Hopkins County.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 report of a person with a gunshot wound at a residence just north of Cumby. The victim, identified as Margaret Ann Sanders, suffered a gunshot wound to her torso. She was air lifted to a hospital for further treatment.

Margaret later died from her injuries. Further investigation revealed that she is believed to be pregnant, the sheriff’s office said.

Local law enforcement joined with the Texas Rangers to investigate the scene and interview all people at the scene. The sheriff’s office said that during the investigation, they found that 43-year-old Jason Cory Sanders, a family member of Margaret, shot her in the torso with a small caliber firearm during a domestic disturbance.

Jason was taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and tampering with physical evidence. Law enforcement was later able to obtain a capital murder arrest warrant for Jason.