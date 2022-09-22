POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Thursday with information on reports of sexual abuse involving a child.

According to officials, in July they received a report of sexual assault involving a child. The suspect in the case met the child on social media and traveled to Polk County, where he sexually assaulted the child, officials said.

After an extensive investigation, detectives said they identified the suspect as 26-year-old Angel Alex Santos of Deer Park, Texas.

Officers said two warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child were issued for Santos in August. Santos was eventually located by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents and arrested in Brownsville, Texas on Sept. 16.

Santos is currently incarcerated in the Polk County Jail with bonds totaling $200,000.00.