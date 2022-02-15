NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested for allegedly threatening another person with a gun and firing a single shot before leaving the scene in a white SUV, according to Nacogdoches County law enforcement.

On Feb. 9 around 6:38 p.m., deputies went to the 100 block of W. Conda Muckleroy Street in response to the altercation.

No injuries were reported, but deputies, along with a state trooper and deputies from Precinct 1 and Precinct 4 constable’s offices, arrived to investigate and determined that John Paul Deason, 54, was the person accused of threatening a resident at the shooting.

Deputies went to Deason’s home near the scene of the altercation and set up a perimeter as a precaution and attempted to contact him. They were unsuccessful and a warrant was requested for his arrest, according to officials.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, a deputy was sent to check Deason’s home in order to serve the warrant, at which time he was arrested without incident.

Deason faces a single second-degree felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If he is found guilty, Deason could face two to 20 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.