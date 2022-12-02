HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Tuesday after being accused of driving away in a 4-wheeler from a sheriff’s deputy, said officials.

A deputy saw a man driving on a county road around 2:15 p.m. Law enforcement tried to conduct a traffic stop because the 4-wheeler did not have an off-highway license plate.

The deputy said, when the man saw him, he accelerated. Authorities lost track of the man but later found the 4-wheeler at a residence and the vehicle was still warm.

Roy Byers was also arrested at the residence, and the 4-wheeler was stolen from Kaufman County, said the sheriff’s office.

Byers was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with evading arrest and theft.