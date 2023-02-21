NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in finding a missing teen.

Officials said that 16-year-old Sean William Fuller was last seen on Feb. 17 leaving a residence in the 2000 block of South FM 225 in Nacogdoches County.

Fuller is an African American male that weighs approximately 115 pounds and is about 5-feet, 11-inches in height and was last seen wearing a black, red, grey and white “poncho-style” hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes, according to a release.

“If you have information on Fuller or his whereabouts, contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777.” Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office