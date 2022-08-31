RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam where a person claims to be a deputy with their office.

According to the RCSO, the caller tells victims that they did not show up for jury duty and that he is getting a warrant for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office said that the perpetrator also claims he is tracking their phones and knows their location. The caller then tells the victim that if they do not send him money, they will be arrested.