TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered.

According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern porting of Titus County. Reports indicate, investigators from Titus County joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association (TSCRA) to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000.

Photo courtesy Titus County Sheriff’s office

The Sheriff’s office said, during the same period a controller for a John Deere Baler was stolen from a tractor in Mount Pleasant along with a trailer/spray rig from the same area.

Officials said investigators received a tip of a possible location of the John Deer Baler last week. Titus County Investigators worked closely with the TSCRA Special Rangers and the North Texas Auto Theft Task Force in locating the stolen baler according to officials.

On Monday, September 26th, officials said the rangers and investigators had some success. The baler was tracked down to Forney, TX where it was recovered along with the baler controller that had been reported stolen from Mount Pleasant.

In a statement, Titus County Sheriff’s C.I.D. Lt. Chris Bragg expressed thanks to the TSCRA Special Rangers and the North Texas Auto Theft Task Force Investigators for their assistance in the matter. “Both the TSCRA Rangers and the investigators from the Auto Theft Task Force are always ready and willing to assist our own investigators,” said Bragg.