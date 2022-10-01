TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace released a statement Saturday night saying the remains of the missing Trinity County couple, 60-year-old Karen Waters and 56-year-old Clayton Waters, have been found.

“After a great lengthy investigation, we feel that we have located the remains of who we believe are Karen Waters and Clayton Waters. We have two people in custody in connection with their deaths,” said Sheriff Wallace

On Sept. 20 Sheriff Wallace issued a missing person alert for the couple stating they had been missing for a week. On Sept. 29 Wallace issued an updated statement saying they had been missing for almost two weeks and the investigations had determined their absence was not voluntary.

According to officials two people are currently in custody in connection with their deaths. “We have ample evidence and probable cause to make the arrest for tampering with evidence and in the morning those two people with be charged with murder” said Sheriff Wallace.

“People don’t just disappear. It is legal for people to disappear, its not legal for people to make people disappear.” Sheriff Woody Wallace, Trinity County Sheriff’s Office

Wallace further added, the people in custody have been cooperating with the investigation and have “basically” confessed to the murders.