UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County Jail inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to authorities.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said in a press release that 53-year-old Mark Wayne Stovall of Winnsboro was on medical watch at the time. Jail staff reportedly found him unresponsive and “immediately entered the cell and began to perform CPR on Mr. Stovall.”

EMS was called as jail staff continued CPR, the release said, and EMS was not able to revive Stovall.

Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton arrived at the jail and pronounced Stovall dead. The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting the investigation into the incident. Betterton ordered the body to be sent to Tyler for autopsy.

Next of kin has reportedly been notified.

Authorities said Stovall was booked into the Upshur County Jail on March 31 on a bond forfeiture warrant for possession of a controlled substance.