RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rains County Sheriff’s office is currently seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing woman who has been described to have “the mind of a 10-year-old.”

Courtney Dollgener reportedly left her residence around 6:30-7 p.m. and was last seen wearing a tan tank top, tan shorts and unicorn house shoes. She also has dark, short hair and hazel eyes. Her family has advised that she is known to sleep in odd places, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with any information on Dollgener’s whereabouts should contact the Rains County Sheriff at 903-473-3181.