CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s said they have arrested 47-year-old Jamacia Morgan of Alto after receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens.

According to officials, the calls were reporting that an individual in a white car was going around looking for money or work. The individuals actions were causing citizens to be concerned according to officials.

The Sheriff’s Office said they made contact with Jamacia Wednesday where he was arrested for traffic related offences.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they are committed to the safety of its citizens and will continue to investigate this individual and follow up with any criminal charges.