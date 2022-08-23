CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the sheriff’s office said they responded to a burglary in the Alto area where numerous items including rifles, scopes, a welding trailer and more were stolen.
Among the items stolen were:
- Rifles
- Thermal scopes
- BobCat ZT7000 Zero Turn Mower
- Polaris 2021 Range Crew, stealth gray and black
- Polaris 2016 Razer, red and blue
- BIG TEX trailer 2015
- Welding trailer with a miller bobcat welder
- Hypertherm Powermax 30 XP miller welder
- Millermatic 211 mig-welder
The burglary is believed to have happened between Saturday and Monday, and anyone who recognizes the person in the video or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.