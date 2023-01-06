ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching a property near Athens for the remains of 15-year-old Heather Cannon, who went missing in 2009.

Law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside of Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office also received a search warrant for the property.

Authorities said the teenager was reported missing from the property they are searching.

Cannon was last seen on August 27, 2009, in the company of her biological father, Jerral Allen Whitley. Officials say Whitley refused to take a polygraph test after Heather’s disappearance.