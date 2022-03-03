MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A beloved Mineola woman is being lifted up in prayers by the community as she fights for her life battling COVID-19.

Michelle Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in December. The week after Christmas she was admitted to the hospital with both COVID and double pneumonia.

Williams is now at a Dallas area hospital.

One of her closest friends, Kristia Crump, that she has known since she was 16, organized a prayer vigil held Thursday night in downtown Mineola.

“I’ve known her forever. Her having a son that’s graduating with mine this year and knowing the family personally. It breaks my heart. She’s a very sweet person with a heart of gold that would do anything for anybody,” said Crump.

Bank staff came together to arrange the event and send healing prayers to Williams and her family.

“It’s just something that I really think needs to be done. I know God hears prayers, and I’ve seen this done before. I thought this would be something great to let her and her family know she’s loved by so many people in the community,” said Crump.

Pastor Demethrius Boyd from St. Paul Missionary Baptist led family and friends in fellowship, sharing a message of strength and prayer for her full recovery.

“It’s very important that things like this happen because it shows that it is still effective here in the world, and it’s very much needed to have that love shared between one another,” said Boyd.

Mineola residents came together in faith, praying Williams gets taken off of a ventilator and comes home soon.

“I think that’s been the biggest thing for us to know that we have the whole community behind us and supporting us and that have her back,” said Lance Seeton, Michelle’s son.

Williams’ family and the Mineola Community Bank have set up donation funds to help with her medical expenses. If you would like donate, a fund account has been created in her name and you can go to any of their locations.