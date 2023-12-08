TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Shine Café & Art in Tyler has announced that they will be closing on Dec. 21 in order to focus on their nonprofit which helps single moms.

The café and art space started over two years ago as a public place for single mothers to access their nonprofit, SHINE. SHINE released the following statement on Facebook:

SHINE started as a single mother’s support group but grew into their Warrior Women program. To learn more about their nonprofit and the Warrior Women program visit SHINE online.