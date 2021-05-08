Shine launches Warrior Woman, celebrates single moms in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, Shine launched a program called Warrior Women and celebrated single women in Tyler.

At the event, moms were offered family pics, blessing bags, snacks and activities for moms and children to do together.

The celebration was also a great way for single moms to connect with other single moms in the area.

“It happens every Monday night and women can come. They have childcare, they have a meal, and they’re also able to make products that they can sell and create a supplemental income for themselves. So we’re excited to present that to the Tyler community. Shine itself will open to the public at the end of June,” Suzy St. Jernstrom, the founder of Shine said.

All of the profits at the event go to support families led by single moms.

Shine, created last year, was established to celebrate acts of kindness through writing letters and showing gratitude towards the community.