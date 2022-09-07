Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police.

According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene.

Witnesses told police Oliphant had been harassing a woman from the motel and following her with a machete. The woman said while she was in the office, she saw two men approach Oliphant and he began taunting them with the machete.

She then ran outside, told Oliphant to leave and called the police. While she was waiting for officers to arrive, Oliphant “ran at her and swung the machete at her,” according to officials.

Oliphant was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and officials said he had five active parole warrants at the time of his arrest.