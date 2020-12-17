Shooting at Foundry apartments across from UT Tyler prompted emergency alert Wednesday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A shooting at The Foundry apartment complex across the street from the UT Tyler campus prompted an emergency alert to be sent to students late Wednesday night.

Officer Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department told KETK News in a phone interview that shots were fired at someone standing on their balcony at 10 p.m.

The victim, whose name was not released, was not injured in the shooting. Officers found five bullet holes from the balcony later that night.

Erbaugh said that the suspect ran across the street to the UT Tyler campus and tried to get into a woman’s car while she was inside. She demanded him to leave and he ran from the scene. This is what prompted the alert to be sent to students.

Investigators later tracked down the alleged shooter and are currently questioning him. Erbaugh said that the case is still active and under investigation. The suspect’s name has not been released and it is unclear what the motive for the shooting might have been.