SEVEN POINTS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue assisted on a fire that burned several structures in Seven Points on Sunday.
Officials said they responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. to assist the Texas A&M Forest Service and several agencies from Henderson and Kaufman counties. According to PSFR, the fire appears to have started in a residential structure before several spot fires spread flames to a shop and another residence.
Later PSFR also responded to a grass fire in Eustace on County Road 2805.
“It is really dry out. Use caution with anything that may cause a spark. Your local VFDs need more volunteers. We need all kinds of volunteers but we critically need more young in shape members.”Payne Springs Fire Rescue