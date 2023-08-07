SEVEN POINTS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue assisted on a fire that burned several structures in Seven Points on Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Officials said they responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. to assist the Texas A&M Forest Service and several agencies from Henderson and Kaufman counties. According to PSFR, the fire appears to have started in a residential structure before several spot fires spread flames to a shop and another residence.

Later PSFR also responded to a grass fire in Eustace on County Road 2805.

