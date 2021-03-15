Shortage of new cars due to pandemic causing price of used vehicles to jump up

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The pandemic forced many car manufacturing plants to shut down production, which in turn led to a shortage of new vehicles.

This led many East Texas car dealerships to get creative and focus more on used inventory.

However, as new cases of COVID-19 go down, and another stimulus check is sent out to the public, demand for cars and trucks is reaching an all-time high.

Jake McKnight, a sales manager at Fairway Auto Center in Tyler, says that this rise in demand is making the price for used cars to jump.

“Typically even in used cars, when new cars manufacturers have less inventory, people turn to buying more used cars and those new car type stores turn to selling more used cars. And so as the demand for those used vehicles rise, obviously your price and your market price is going to rise accordingly. “ Jake McKnight, Sales Manager at Fairway

McKnight said their lot typically has a stock of 50-60 vehicles at a time, but lately they have only had 20 on average.

While the price for used cars has gone up, experts say the market is more steady.

Buyers are turning to used vehicles because that’s what is available and because new car prices are on a constant uphill climb, a course that isn’t slowing down anytime soon.