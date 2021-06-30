Shot and wellness clinic for cats, dogs in Tyler this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Animal Control and Shelter will hold a shot and wellness clinic for cats and dogs.
It will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Dehart Veterinary Services will be there, offering and performing low-cost vaccines for pets. It will be at 322 E. Ferguson in Tyler.
Some of the most popular shots offered for dogs include the following:
- Rabies
- Distemper/Parvo (DAPP)
- Bordetella
For cats, some of the most popular shots include:
- Rabies
- Feline distemper
- Feline leukemia
For a full list of services and prices, you can visit this Dehart’s website.