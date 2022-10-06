CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department.

Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson on Jan. 30 on Hwy 79 East at the Cherokee and Rusk County line.”

The two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds after officials received a call about two injured men found on the side of the highway.

A warrant for Harris’s arrest was issued in February, and a multi-agency search for Harris was conducted in both Louisiana and Texas for his arrest, according to officials.