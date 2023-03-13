HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Sunday after a multiple-county pursuit through Smith and Gregg counties on I-20 before ending in Harrison County.

According to officials, Harrison County dispatch was told that Texas Park Police, multiple units from Smith County were in a pursuit on I-20 and headed toward Harrison County.

“Units briefly lost sight of the vehicle in Gregg County,” officials said. “Harrison County deputies and Gregg County DPS units picked up the pursuit in Harrison County.”

Officials said the driver, who was later identified as Thomas Payne, 24 of Shreveport, La., continued to flee in a gray Honda Accord and exited I-20 onto FM 968 where the car crashed into a wooded area near Hut Horton.

Photo courtesy of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

After the car crashed, officials said Payne fled with a handgun and was arrested after a brief pursuit. Authorities said they found “drugs and a handgun on the driver.”

Payne was arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife for evading arrest, resisting arrest, reckless driving, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

“I am constantly proud of our deputies who deal with dangerous situations and people in a professional manner day in and day out,” Harrison County Sheriff said. “It speaks volumes about the great people we have right here in Harrison County.”