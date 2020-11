ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert was issued for 73-year-old Alice Frances Goodwin McGee from Atlanta on November 2 at around 4:30 p.m.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Alice Frances Goodwin McGee from Atlanta, TX, on 11/02/2020 pic.twitter.com/ELk7BIJWFq — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 2, 2020

She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, a gray sweater, denim jeans, Nike tennis shoes with white soles and carrying a blue and white striped purse.

If you have seen her contact the Atlanta Police Department at (903) 796-7973.