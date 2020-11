UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A Silver alert has been announced for a missing 63-year-old man from Upshur County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for Dale Wayne Abrahamson.

He has gray hair and is 5’10. He also weighs 155 lbs.

Abrahamson was last seen in Big Sandy on Saturday at 7 p.m.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white/ black shoes. He also owns a white 2011 Ford F-150 with this Texas license plate number: GDS4436.