Silver alert for missing 85-year-old man from Timpson

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Shelby County man.

Officials are searching for Bruce E. Scruggs, 85, of Timpson.

Scruggs is a white male, 6’2″ and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has green eyes and silver hair.

He was last seen driving a 2013 grey Dodge pickup truck with Texas license plate CHS3569 on FM 2026 in the Timpson area. The truck has a silver toolbox in the back with a visible dent.

If you have any information on Scruggs’ whereabouts or if you have seen him, please contact the SCSO immediately by calling 936-598-5601.