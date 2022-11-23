ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert was issued for an Anderson County man last seen Nov. 22 at 8 a.m.

According to DPS, 72-year-old Charles Milford is roughly 5’2″ and weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen on the 7200 block of Highway 294 in Elkhart. He was wearing a gray button-down shirt with blue jeans. He wears a black toupee and has gray hair underneath.

His vehicle is a white 2015 Chevrolet Colorado with a Texas license plate number PRT6582.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-731-8202.

Silver Alerts are designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition, according to DPS.

DPS Silver Alert information on Charles Milford.