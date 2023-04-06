PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert was issued on Thursday for a missing 65-year-old Palestine woman last seen on Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Sycamore Street.

Joy Edwards is described by officials as 4’10” with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange long sleeve shirt, black pants with flowers and white tennis shoes.

She has short hair in the front with a black ponytail in the back, according to DPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254.