Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman last seen in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview Police Department and Texas DPS issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
68-year-old Judy Akridge went missing from Longview.
“Please share with hopes the right set of eyes sees her photo,” wrote police.
Akridge is 5’3” and weighs 160 lbs.
She was last seen on Wednesday close to the 3000 block of W. Marshall.
Akridge was wearing a white shirt that had a flower on it and blue jean capris. She was not wearing shoes.
Please call Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 with any information.
