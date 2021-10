GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert for a 75-year-old Gilmer man was issued.

Tony Tomasek was last seen at 207 N Wood Street, Gilmer TX at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Tomasek is about 6’0″ and weighs around 240 pounds. He is white with blonde hair and has green eyes.

He was last seen in a gray 2015 Toyota Tundra with the license plate PRAZAK.

If anyone sees him call the Gilmer Police Department at (903) 843-5545.