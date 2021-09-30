Silver Alert issued for missing Longview man

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story reported that Jerry Malar had been found safe. It was actually Jack Hall who had been found, a separate missing Longview man. Mr. Malar remains missing as of this writing. The story has been corrected.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Longview man by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

76-year-old Jerry Marlar was last seen in the 1000 block of Turner Drive, which is just one block east of the hospital district.

Marlar is 5’9″, weighing 195 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt.

He drives a gray Lexus RX450 with the license plate number JTM4186. The following requirements must be met to trigger a Silver Alert being issued: