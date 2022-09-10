GILMER, Texas (KETK.) – Gilmer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday just northwest of Gilmer on FM 852.

According to Billy Williams, with the Gilmer Fire Department, a vehicle traveling northwest on FM 852 lost control of their vehicle causing them to run off the road and hit a tree.

Officials confirm the passenger was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by emergency responders. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries according to Williams.