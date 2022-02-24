RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A single-vehicle crash was reported in Emory in Rains County Thursday morning as winter weather is impacting East Texas.

The Emory Fire Department said the crash happened on State Highway 19 North at the bridges around 2 a.m. due to the icy conditions.

First responders are encouraging people to slow down if they are driving on bridges because they are now covered in a sheet of ice.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office also said on Thursday, people should avoid driving or they should reduce their speed if they travel on roads.

“The bridges and roads/highways are extremely slick and dangerous,” said the sheriff’s office.