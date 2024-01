PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said that they responded to a single wide trailer fire in the Indian Harbor around 3:37 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said that this same trailer has caught on fire several times in recent years and that they had worked another fire there last summer.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

PSFR, Gun Barrel City Fire Department and Eustace Fire Department were able to put out the fire before anyone was hurt.