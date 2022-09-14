WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials.

“We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials said. “This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking, the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route.”

All traffic entering through the Acker Tap entrance will not be effected, and officials said they are working to repair the sinkhole as soon as possible. The student parking lot will be used as general parking during the disruption while repairs are made.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time,” officials said.