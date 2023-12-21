HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six people were arrested after a search warrant was served on a residence in the Tool area of Henderson County.

Authorities said narcotics investigator Jonathan Daille obtained a search warrant for a residence on West Will White Road, and executed the warrant with other Henderson County investigators.

  • Photo courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, a shotgun, an ATV that had been reported stolen out of Parker County and stolen credit cards.

Authorities made several arrests, as listed below:

  • Robert Hogue – Arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
  • Thad Love – Arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, fraudulent possession identifying information
  • Robert Chewning – Arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Ralph Brown – Arrested for possession of marijuana

Additionally, Holly Whitley and Troy Crisp were both arrested for outstanding warrants.

  • Mugshot of Robert Hogue, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mugshot of Thad Love, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mugshot of Robert Chewning, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mugshot of Ralph Brown, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mugshot of Holly Whitley, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mugshot of Troy Crisp, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

They were taken to the Henderson County Jail where they await arraignment.