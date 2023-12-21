HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six people were arrested after a search warrant was served on a residence in the Tool area of Henderson County.

Authorities said narcotics investigator Jonathan Daille obtained a search warrant for a residence on West Will White Road, and executed the warrant with other Henderson County investigators.

Photo courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, a shotgun, an ATV that had been reported stolen out of Parker County and stolen credit cards.

Authorities made several arrests, as listed below:

Robert Hogue – Arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Thad Love – Arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, fraudulent possession identifying information

Robert Chewning – Arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Ralph Brown – Arrested for possession of marijuana

Additionally, Holly Whitley and Troy Crisp were both arrested for outstanding warrants.

Mugshot of Robert Hogue, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Mugshot of Thad Love, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Mugshot of Robert Chewning, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Mugshot of Ralph Brown, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Mugshot of Holly Whitley, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Mugshot of Troy Crisp, courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

They were taken to the Henderson County Jail where they await arraignment.