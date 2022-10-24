LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department announced Monday they responded to a residence on fire Saturday evening. Their announcement said that fire crews arrived at 610 Hilltop Dr. to find smoke and flames emerging from the back of the residence.

Officials said fire crews managed to put out the fire, but unfortunately the fire caused $74,000 in property damage before it was put out. There were no injuries from the fire but six people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to authorities.

The fire is still under investigation. KETK will report any updates given.